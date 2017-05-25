Babcock and Wilcox building could be leased

The 60,000-square-foot Babcock and Wilcox (B&W) building that’s been sitting empty for a couple years could find new life if a renowned real estate firm can establish a suitable lease. Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis Management Services is acting as brokers for a possible listing of the B&W building on Highway 10. The organization recently contacted city hall, explained Mayor Walter Streelasky during council’s May 15 regular meeting. The real estate provider plans to speak with Melville and area brokers and real estate agents to determine if a lease can be created so one or more businesses can move in. Animal…