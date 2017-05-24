TANGJERD, Verna

On Sunday, May 14, 2017, Verna Tangjerd, age 82, passed away at the Herbert and District Integrated Facility, Herbert, Sask. Verna Nancy Tangjerd was born March 27, 1935 in Springwater, Sask. to Albert and Ada Goring. She attended school in Springwater and took a certified nursing assistant course in Oxbow, Sask. She then worked at the Oxbow Union Hospital and St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville. Verna married Orvald Peder Tangjerd on Nov. 14, 1953 at the United Church in Springwater. Together they raised five children, and time with her family was most precious to Verna. She proudly watched her…