FERGUSON, Joan

It is with profound sadness the family of Joan Ferguson announces her passing on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Peter’s Hospital, Melville. Mom was born in Whitewood, Sask. on March 31, 1928 to Charlie and Stella Carter (nee McGuire). Mom greatly enjoyed her youth growing up in Whitewood. Together with her mother, father and sister, Pat, they spent many Sundays at Bird’s Point on Round Lake. She often spoke of the fun times she and her friends had in her teen years at the Saturday night dances at the lake. She took her schooling in Whitewood with the exception…