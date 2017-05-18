WMBL Mils filling final roster spots

The Western Major Baseball League season is drawing nearer and Melville’s coach, Wes Hunt, is itching to get started. “I’d like to get up there in about a week or so and get the yard ready and get settled in,” said Hunt. “Assistant coach Nolan Hoskins is also ready to get to Melville and get going. We’re looking forward to it.” The Millionaires should have a slightly older team than they fielded last season, but the game isn’t played on paper, it’s played between the lines on the field. “I think we have more experience than we did last year,…