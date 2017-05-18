Students win medals at speech contest

By Jason Antonio -
Charly Brooks (back row middle) and other speech contest winners from Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division gather after completing the competition. Brooks placed second in the grades 7 to 9 category for her speech on global warming being a hoax. Photo courtesy Laura O’Brien

Whether it was in French or English, several students from École St. Henry’s Sr. School impressed the judges during recent oratory competitions. Charly Brooks, Emily Brouillard and Jennifer Ames recently competed in speaking contests against other students in Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division. Brooks placed second in the English competition on May 4, while Brouillard placed first, and Ames finished second in the French contest in early April. Ames travelled to Saskatoon in late April for provincials but did not win a medal. Charly Brooks Brooks’ speech topic was called Global Warming is a Hoax. She pursued the idea…

