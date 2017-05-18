Policy sought for water bill rebates

City administration will attempt to balance compassion and toughness as it develops a policy around water bill reduction requests from residents. City council has reviewed three requests for water bill reductions since 2016. It lowered one bill due to a technical problem with a toilet and denied two other requests since the residents left on their outside taps. A fourth request recently came to council. The resident, a 95-year-old woman who is deaf, didn’t hear her toilet running and incurred a water bill of $936.24. At its May 15 workshop meeting, city council voted 6-1 to recommend administration create a…