Ochapowace archer takes aim at NAIG games

By Darcy Gross -
Ochapowace First Nation’s Ernest Denton George is hoping for a top-5 finish in under-19 traditional bow archery at the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto in July.

When the archery competition kicks off at the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto this summer, Ochapowace First Nation’s Ernest Denton George should be a force to be reckoned with. George, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Kakisiwew School, is competing in the under-19 traditional archery event, and he’s got some expectations of where he’d like to end up in the standings. “I’d like to be close to the top 5,” said George. “If I don’t miss a target I might be able to get a medal.” George has been shooting the traditional bow since he was aged 11, and…

