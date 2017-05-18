MCS’s Perpetua wins second-straight badminton gold

SHSAA provincial champ Winning gold in provincial athletics is difficult enough, but topping the podium for two-straight years is a grand accomplishment. Melville Comprehensive School badminton player Clarizze Perpetua did just that last weekend, as she outlasted her finals match opponent to earn her second provincial title in as many years. MCS team coach Doug Severson was impressed with the tenacity of his girls singles star. “She played outstanding,” said Severson. “Clarizze battled back in the gold medal game after she lost game one, 21-19. In game 2 she really amped up her game and hit some great drop shots…