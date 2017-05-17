KOSTIW, Gloria Cecilia

Gloria Kostiw, wife of the late Edward Kostiw, of Yorkton, formerly of Donwell and Melville, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 8, 2017 in her home. She was 73 years old. Gloria Cecilia Kostiw was born in Toronto, Ont. on Aug. 31, 1943, to Peter and Julia (nee Davidowich) Bespalko. She lived with her parents on Indian Road in Toronto, until the age of 21. She was a teller at the TD Bank when she met a young butcher named Ed that worked nearby. They married on Aug. 7, 1965. After they were married, they lived on the second floor…