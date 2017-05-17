BURANT, Rose

Mrs. Rose (nee Blahut) Burant of Yorkton, Sask., widow of the late Ambrose Burant, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Foam Lake Jubilee Nursing Home. She was 89 years of age. Rose was born on July 16, 1927 in the Willowbrook district, a daughter of John and Anne (nee Kornak) Blahut. When she was a child, her family moved frequently and finally settled in the Wroxton district. Rose moved to Yorkton in her teenage years, where she met Ambrose Burant of Waldron, Sask. They were married on Nov. 2, 1947. They…