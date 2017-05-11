Ochapowace’s Bear named top WHL blueliner

The accolades keep pouring in for Ethan Bear. The Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman, who hails from Ochapowace First Nation, has been named the Western Hockey League’s Defenceman of the year at the WHL Awards Luncheon in Calgary recently. The 19-year-old helped lead a potent Thunderbirds attack this season, finishing third in team scoring with a career-high 70 points on 28 goals and 42 helpers in 67 games played. He finished second in the WHL with 14 power-play goals, and led all rearguards with nine game-winners. Bear, originally selected 25th overall in the 2012 WHL Bantam Draft, has racked up 192 points…