Narcisse hosts football camp

A number of young football players from the Parkland attended a football camp with a difference on May 7. At the helm of the camp was retired Saskatchewan Roughrider great Donald Narcisse, while along with him were CFLers Robert Mimbs and Dillon Grondin. “I’ve been doing this camp for the last six years and the reason why I have it, is to give these kids the opportunity to meet a professional athlete,” said Narcisse, a CFL Hall of Fame wide receiver. “When I was a kid, I didn’t get that opportunity.” Relating day-to-day life to football comes easily for Narcisse.…