Mock accident a lesson in distracted driving

A head-on car collision killed one teenager and sent three other youths to hospital with severe injuries, all due to distracted driving involving cellphones and alcohol. This situation was an exercise to train Melville emergency personnel in responding to and handling an event if it actually happened. Firefighters with the Melville and District Fire Department, along with paramedics, responded to the mock collision around 7 p.m. on April 25 on the road leading to the old landfill. Blood covered both broken windshields and the smell of alcohol emanated from the red Ford car. A beer can was noticeable on the…