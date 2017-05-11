Liquor union thanks patrons

With the Melville Liquor Store expected to close by the end of 2017, the union representing the store’s employees is thanking the community for its patronage and service over the years. The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Negotiating Committee, part of the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU), mailed out pamphlets to residents to say farewell and thank you, said Sharon Friess, vice-chair of the committee. “We’re proud to have worked at a store that reliably made a profit for our province,” said the pamphlet. “In 2015, the Melville public liquor store earned a net profit of $1.2 million,…