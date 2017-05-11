Kung fu school has re-branding, grand opening

By Darcy Gross -
Tim Oehler, left, keeps a close eye on kung fu grandmaster Sun Deyao during a six harmony staff exercise on May 7.

The world of martial arts is as vast as it is complex, but that hasn’t kept Tim Oehler and his school from evolving. Last weekend Oehler and his students celebrated a re-branding of the school, narrowing their focus to a different style of kung fu. “I discipled under my grandmaster, Sun Deyao, last year and when I did that we ended up slowly changing over the name to reflect a different system a little more,” said Oehler. “We’ve change it to International Taiji Meihua Mantis Federation Canada Branch, or for short, International Mantis Canada.” The style and name change are…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR