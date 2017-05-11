Hiring freezes, city service reductions possible

Administration is proposing several adjustments to the City of Melville’s 2017 budget to negate the fallout from the provincial budget, including reducing, eliminating or increasing certain projects, revenues and expenses. Four recommendations were put forward at council’s May 1 workshop meeting, with three approved and one defeated. The three recommendations have to be approved at the next regular council meeting to become official. Some projects being proposed for reduction or elimination include: city hall painting reduction ($9,000), alley rehabilitation program reduction ($10,000), elimination of one outdoor rink ($3,050), elimination of one walking trail culvert ($15,000), hiring freezes ($30,732), reduction in…