Drunk driving creates ripple effects

It was 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night when Amanda Oling’s doorbell began to ring furiously, followed by several urgent knocks on her front door. Oling, then a Calgary police officer, was suspicious of who it could be. She opened the door to her Airdrie, Alta., home only after someone outside shouted, “Police!” “Crap, what did I do?” she wondered. “I work for you guys. You know that, right?” Oling let the officers inside, but her heart sank when she saw two members of victim services behind them. She knew victim services personnel never brought good news when accompanying police. “They’re…