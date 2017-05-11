Alomar, Ward delight crowd at WMBL Mils’ banquet

It took a lot of hard work, but Melville’s baseball Millionaires will have a little extra cash in the bank thanks to the Melville Millionaires Field of Dreams Banquet held on May 6 at the Horizon Credit Union Centre. Special guests for the fundraiser were former Toronto Blue Jays World Series champions Duane Ward and Roberto Alomar, who were members of the 1992 and 1993 championship teams. The two stars spent the afternoon with members of Melville Minor Baseball, giving some tips to youngsters and going over some drills. The two later convened to the lounge at the HCUC and…