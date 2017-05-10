TYMIAK, Anna

It is with great sadness, that the family of Anna Tymiak, announces her passing on Monday, April 3, 2017. Anna celebrated her 94th birthday on Dec. 30, 2016. She experienced good health up until a few weeks prior to her death. She was tough enough to reach a good old age until the Lord called her home. Anna will be dearly missed by family, friends and those many, many people she touched with her loving heart in her long, beautiful life. Rest in peace, Anna. I know you truly will be our Angel watching over us. A viewing for Anna…