HOLOWATY, Meroslawa

Meroslawa Holowaty passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Melville, with her family by her side – she was 96. Mom is lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren: Merle Hicks (Ron), Don Holowaty, Ray Holowaty (Marilynn) and children, Mark and Heather; Dale Holowaty (Joanne) and children, Steven, Sarah and Michael. Mom was predeceased by Metro, her husband of over 50 years. Mom was born in the Sheho district and grew up near Krasney School until she settled with her husband near Malby School. In l963 the family moved to Foam Lake. Mom was active in various town…