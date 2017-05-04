Tru Flite Archery Club hosting 3D shoot May 27, 28

The Tru Flite Archery Club put the wraps on its indoor season on April 30, but they still have one fundraiser to go. The club hosts its annual 3D shoot at the Melville Agri-Park on May 27 and 28 where archers of all ages will try their hand at shooting targets that resemble all sorts of game animals. “This year range finders are welcomed and we’ll have a sheet with the distances on it,” said club president Shawn Aichele. “A lot of other clubs have been trying this and it’s good for people who are just starting out in archery.…