Sunrise volunteers celebrated

The power of volunteerism cannot be understated, as volunteers’ selfless efforts, care and compassion make them important individuals with special gifts that are shared for the benefit of others. That was one message given to residents who volunteer regularly at St. Peter’s Hospital and St. Paul Lutheran Home, during a volunteer appreciation luncheon at the Home on April 27. “Your dedication in helping others makes it possible for the health region to accomplish a multitude of tasks and fulfill needs for many,” said Jacquie Holzmann, interim vice-president of Integrated Primary Health Services. In 2016-17, registered volunteers contributed more than 8,800…