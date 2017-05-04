Steve Nash Youth Basketball increases interest

Melville hosted a basketball tournament for the younger set last weekend and Dan Alspach, MCS teacher and hoops coach, says it’s all about growing the sport. “Melville had boys and girls programs that ran from January until April and we held a tournament for the players last weekend,” explained Alspach. “It’s basically an introduction to basketball that Basketball Canada has started.” The Steve Nash Youth Basketball tournament showcased youngsters from Grade 3 to Grade 6 who played in the spring league, learning the sport. “For $60, you get a ball, a jersey, a ball bag and 13 weeks of instruction…