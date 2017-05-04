RCI trying new golf fundraiser

Rail City Industries (RCI) is heading to the links for its newest fundraiser. RCI, the Melville Arts Council and Melville Community Works will all be beneficiaries of a Texas Scramble golf tournament June 10. “We’re fundraising primarily for Rail City Industries,” explained Joe Kirwan, RCI’s board chairman, of the Accessibility Charity Golf Tournament. “The goal behind this particular exercise would be funds for the ceiling tracking, that allows clients to move safely from the activity area to the shower room and change room and the relaxation room.” Kirwan and other board members thought a golf tournament could be the type…