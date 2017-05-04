Non-Catholic pupils still funded

Judge had ruled funding was unconstitutional The last two weeks have produced a flurry of activity around the issue of funding for non-Catholic students in Catholic schools, with the provincial government now planning to use the notwithstanding clause to override the court’s ruling. On April 20, Justice Don Layh released a 242-page ruling saying it was unconstitutional for the provincial government to provide funding to Catholic school divisions for non-Catholic students. His decision was the result of a 13-week trial at Yorkton’s Court of Queen’s Bench from November 2015 to July 2016. Layh’s decision is based on a 2003 dispute…