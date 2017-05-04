Hunt, Mils close to finalizing roster

The Western Major Baseball League’s Melville Millionaires have added a few more pieces to their roster puzzle and soon they’ll be set for the upcoming season. That’s the word out of Tarleton State University, Texas where Mils coach Wes Hunt serves as an assistant coach. “I’m itching to get up there and finish off our playoffs here at the same time,” Hunt said. A couple of setbacks mean Hunt is looking for a few more players to complete the Melville roster. “We lost a couple of guys a week or so ago, but that’s kind of to be expected sometimes,”…