City lobbies ministers about landfill closure, water grants

The City of Melville hopes the provincial government can provide support to help it acquire federal funding for water projects, while providing clearer answers about the possible closure of the community’s landfill. Mayor Walter Streelasky, city manager Audrey Ulmer and Andrew Fahlman, director of public works and planning services, met recently with Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer and Environment Minister Scott Moe to discuss the municipality’s concerns. The first concern the delegation discussed, Streelasky told city council during its May 1 regular council meeting, was the two federal water-related grants for which the City of Melville has applied. The municipality…