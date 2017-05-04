City company providing bus service

Residents worried about how they will get to Regina for appointments due to the shutdown of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company will have at least two options on June 1. DiCal Transport has purchased a 14-passenger bus to shuttle residents to and from Regina regularly to fill the void created by STC. DiCal plans to run a daily route from Yorkton to Regina, with pickup and drop-off points in Melville, Balcarres and Fort Qu’Appelle. DiCal will transport passengers Monday to Friday but not weekends or holidays. The company will pick up passengers in the morning and drop them off in the…