KOSTYSHYN, Edward

It is with profound sadness that the family of Edward Kostyshyn announces his sudden passing on Monday, April 24, 2017, with his loving daughters at his side. Ed was born on May 26, 1946, firstborn to Metro and Minnie Kostyshyn of Ukraina, Man. He was raised and received his education in Ethelbert, Man., but from the very beginning, it was evident that Ed was going to be a lifelong hard worker. He couldn’t wait to leave school and would find any excuse he could to help out on the family farm. He started working away from home at the age…