Tune-up trip to B.C. for golfer Sies

Melville’s Chloe Sies got an opportunity to jump-start her golf season — now she’s back to waiting for the snow to melt. Sies travelled with the Saskatchewan High Performance Team for training in British Columbia recently, enjoying a few days of golf and drills with 11 other golfers aged 11 to 18. “We golfed every day when we were there,” said Sies, a Grade 12 student at MCS. “On a normal day, after we woke up we’d hit the gym and then go play a round of golf. “Usually, during the round, we would have some sort of mental training…