Pilgrimmage of remembrance to Europe

The haunting melody of Amazing Grace floated over the din at Vimy Ridge in France, performed on a flute with connections to a battle described as “the birth of a nation.” More than 25,000 Canadians gathered around the Vimy monument on April 9, to commemorate the First World War event and pay homage to the 100,000 Canadian boys who participated in the April 9 to 12, 1917 battle. The Battle of Vimy Ridge cost Canadians 3,598 dead and 7,004 wounded. The battle was notable for being the first time all four divisions fought together. As Brig. Gen. Alexander Ross —…