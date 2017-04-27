Pet store unleashed to meet community’s needs

With a chuckle, Kathy Nielsen remarks that it’s a relief to finally have her pet business open after seven years of preparations. “It feels normal,” Nielsen said. “It doesn’t feel strange at all.” Pawsh Pet Place recently opened on Third Avenue West across the street from the Melville Advance. The store is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nielsen expects to have a grand opening in May. Once the business was open, it felt natural to be operating it, Nielsen said. She didn’t think it should be so familiar, since she’s never opened a store before,…