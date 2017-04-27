Obey the blue lights

Tow truck drivers will soon be able to install flashing blue lights for better visibility of their units, which is good news for drivers such as Scott Brown of Scotty’s Towing. The Traffic Safety (Tow Trucks) Amendment Act 2017 permits blue lights to be used in conjunction with amber lights on tow trucks. The provincial legislation was introduced on April 6 and passed in one day, which is a rare occurrence and required unanimous consent in the legislature. Saskatchewan is the first province in Canada to allow tow truck drivers to have blue flashing lights on their vehicle. Other jurisdictions…