Contract with Commissionaires extended to 2018

Residents will continue to see Commissionaires walk the streets of Melville for at least another year, after the group’s contract to enforce city bylaws was extended. Council approved the contract extension to Dec. 31, 2018 at its April 17 workshop meeting. “The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires offer valuable insights, coaching and training to their employees,” said city clerk Anna Izzard. “By contracting the Commissionaires, the city’s bylaw officer is guaranteed to start work with some basic training in municipal bylaw enforcement. “In addition to trained staff, the Commissionaires provide their employees with a vehicle, uniform, laptop and cellphone.” Last year,…