Battlefords Stars win 12 straight on way to title

By Darcy Gross -
Kendall Fransoo of the Battlefords North Stars receives the Canalta Cup after the Stars defeated the Flin Flon Bombers in four-straight games to earn the SJHL title recently. Battlefords won all 12 of their playoff games to sweep their way to the win.

The Battlefords North Stars needed only 12 games to claim the SJHL Canalta Cup title. The Stars swept their way through their series with the Weyburn Red Wings, Estevan Bruins and the Flin Flon Bombers to earn their second SJHL championship, the first coming in 2000. Battlefords North Stars 6 at Flin Flon Bombers 5 (April 19) The Stars may have swept the series, however, the Bombers made sure it wasn’t easy as they emptied the tank in game 4. When Flin Flon took a 4-2 lead five minutes into the second period, the North Stars kicked their own offence…

