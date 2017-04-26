SAWCHYN, Edward

Edward Sawchyn of Melville, Sask., and formerly of the Fenwood district, beloved husband of Helen Sawchyn, went home into the arms of our Lord, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Edward was born on Aug. 22, 1924 on the family farm near Fenwood, Sask., to Michael Sawchyn and Effamia Sawchyn (Rygus) of Ulychno, Ukraine. He attended Dawn School and later completed high school courses by correspondence. As a young man, he was an excellent athlete in baseball and sports in general. Edward and Helen were united in marriage on May 17, 1953 at Holy Ghost Ukraine Orthodox Church in Goodeve and were…