GERLINSKY, Edward Valentine

Edward Gerlinsky of Melville, Sask., beloved husband of the late Alice (nee St. Amand), passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital on Sunday, April 9, 2017. He was 96 years of age. Ed was born Edward Valentine Gerlinsky in Cavell, Sask. on Aug. 25, 1920. Ed’s mother passed away just prior to his 12th birthday. The eldest of six children, Ed soon had to leave school to help his dad raise the family and run the farm. He loved to read and was intelligent, largely self-educated and became a knowledgeable investor. He served in the Royal Canadian Army from March 1942…