Severson, Devils miss NHL playoffs once again

Damon Severson’s third NHL campaign ended recently, and while he’s made progress, he’s tired of his team’s season ending at the same time the top teams begin their run at the Stanley Cup. “I think anybody on a non-playoff team would be upset with it,” Severson told the Advance. “Obviously it leaves a sour taste in your mouth when you miss the playoffs year after year after year. “This time of year we don’t want to be packing up and going home, we want to be gearing up and getting ready to play some good hockey.” With one of the…