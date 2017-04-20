Residents honoured for community work

The efforts and energies of volunteers in Melville were recognized and awarded with appreciation with the Mayor’s Honorary Citizen Awards on April 3. Mayor Walter Streelasky was joined by guest MLA Warren Kaeding in acknowledging the volunteer efforts made by individuals and groups in the community. “We thank you for your energy, your willingness, and commitment to beautify our community and make it the wonderful place it is,” Streelasky told the audience during the award presentation. “The strength and vitality of our city is based on the contributions of individual citizens. That is why were are here tonight: to honour…