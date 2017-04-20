Parkland Search and Rescue stages mock ice rescue

Imagine the chaos that could ensue if emergency groups didn’t have the ability to work together. The fire department, EMS, the RCMP and the relatively new Parkland Search and Rescue staged a training night where the importance of working together for a common cause couldn’t be understated. “The original plan was to have a training scenario on April 11 with the fire department to see how search and rescue would work with the fire crews and when we’d need to get them involved,” said Parkland Search and Rescue team leader Owen Parker. “We went with an ice rescue scenario.” The…