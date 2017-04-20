MCS students win big at Skills Canada event

By Darcy Gross -
MCS students enjoyed their latest Skills Canada Saskatchewan experience, with a number of them returning home with medals. Taking part in the program, front row L-R: Tyler Kraushaar, Morgan Phythian, Darrian Desjarlais, Morgan Fleury, Blake Coleman and Brett Friesen. Back row, L-R: teachers Michael Wilk, Dennis Muzyka, Stuart Wilson, students Kevin Campbell, Spencer Schick, Kayleb Boychuk and teacher Don Coleman. Missing is Jayden Lang.

The Melville Comprehensive School consistently turns out some of the top trade-based students in the province and the results from the latest Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition shows there’s no sign of slowing down. “I think it’s the best showing we’ve ever had at the provincial level,” said MCS teacher Dennis Muzyka. “We had 10 students in it this year, which is probably our largest number.” The MCS students returned home from the Saskatoon competition with quite the medal haul. Blake Coleman took gold in IT software; Tyler Kraushaar earned gold in welding; Darrian Desjarlais and Morgan Fleury scored a gold…

