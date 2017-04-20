MCS students win big at Skills Canada event

The Melville Comprehensive School consistently turns out some of the top trade-based students in the province and the results from the latest Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition shows there’s no sign of slowing down. “I think it’s the best showing we’ve ever had at the provincial level,” said MCS teacher Dennis Muzyka. “We had 10 students in it this year, which is probably our largest number.” The MCS students returned home from the Saskatoon competition with quite the medal haul. Blake Coleman took gold in IT software; Tyler Kraushaar earned gold in welding; Darrian Desjarlais and Morgan Fleury scored a gold…