MCS players, coach qualify for Sask. Senior Bowl

When the province’s best high school Grade 12 footballers line up for this year’s Viterra Senior Bowl, there will be a Melville presence on the field and on the sidelines. MCS Cobras’ football coach John Svenson will patrol the bench area as a defensive co-ordinator for the South and he could have a number of Cobras playing as well. Dallan Fendelet, Zach Buchholzer, Kalyb Boychuk, Colton Hulston and Magnum Hahn of the Cobras all qualified for the Senior Bowl, May 19 to 22 in Saskatoon. The intent of the game is to showcase the best high school football players who…