Free landfill tipping discontinued

Residents will have to tResidents will have to take their garbage to the dump more often instead of waiting six months for the bi-annual free landfill tipping program, as council has decided to discontinue that service. Council voted 4-2 to terminate the program during its April 17 workshop meeting. Mayor Walter Streelasky and Coun. Johan van Zyl were opposed. Coun. Todd Brooks was absent. This move is expected to increase yearly landfill revenue by $10,731, which is the average amount of revenue lost the previous three years from free tipping. The recommendation has to be officially approved at the May…