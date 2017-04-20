Council faces tough budget choices

With the City of Melville negatively affected by the provincial budget, council has recommended increasing property taxes by 8.36 per cent, up from the planned 6.04-per-cent and has directed administration to compile a list of projects that could be deferred or eliminated to save money. Council recommended an increase to property taxes at its April 17 workshop meeting. It will have to approve the recommendation officially at its May 1 regular meeting. City council and management are looking for ways to mitigate the lost revenue due to the provincial budget cuts of grants in lieu funding. All 2017 budget items…