Carson Sass takes big steps in second WHL season

By Darcy Gross -
Red Deer Rebels defenceman Carson Sass had a solid WHL season, ending up as a major player on the team as a penalty killer and a member of the power play. Photo courtesy of Red Deer Rebels

Melville’s Carson Sass understands how hockey works. When it comes to scoring, you wait for your opportunities and when you get a chance to move up in a team’s depth chart, you have to make the most of it. “One of our defencemen went down and I moved up the ladder, and started playing in the top two pairings, so I ended up playing a lot of minutes,” said Sass, a blueliner with the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels. “He ended up having a season-ending injury and I feel like my game progressed. “I saw a lot of ice…

