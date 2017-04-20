Carson Sass takes big steps in second WHL season

Melville’s Carson Sass understands how hockey works. When it comes to scoring, you wait for your opportunities and when you get a chance to move up in a team’s depth chart, you have to make the most of it. “One of our defencemen went down and I moved up the ladder, and started playing in the top two pairings, so I ended up playing a lot of minutes,” said Sass, a blueliner with the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels. “He ended up having a season-ending injury and I feel like my game progressed. “I saw a lot of ice…