Read In emphasizes support for public libraries

Staff at the Melville Public Library aren’t taking the effects of recent budget cuts lying down. Libraries in the province were hard hit by provincial budget cuts and the Melville branch decided to stage a Read In on April 7 to show their displeasure. “The purpose of the Read In is to bring attention to the cuts from the provincial budget and how they’re affecting us and other library users,” said librarian Carol Bamford. “We lost eight staff positions in our region which could still have a direct affect on us.” There were 73 people at the Read In, held…