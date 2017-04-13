Nagy brings spring training skating to home ice

Susan Nagy always enjoys bringing her skating business to Melville and she’s found another avenue with spring training. “I’ve got a spring school running in Melville from April 5 to June 16,” Nagy told the Advance. “It’s always been in Yorkton, probably for the last 35 years or so, but I’ve decided to move it to Melville this year.” Nagy, who also hosts the Supreme Skating School in the city during the summer, moved the program here to better accommodate her athletes. “The biggest reason to bring it to Melville was that I’m able to get ice until June 16,”…