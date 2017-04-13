Minor ball looking for players, volunteers

Melville’s ball diamonds won’t have as many players on them this season as they have had in the past, but it won’t diminish the product. That’s the message from Melville Minor Ball Association president Jack Lubachowski as players and coaches prepare for a new season. “The numbers are down significantly on the baseball side of things,” said Lubachowski. “I’d say we’re down almost 40 baseball players from what we had at this time last year.” Lower registration numbers aren’t a reason for panic at this point. “A lot of the younger kids aren’t registered until it gets a bit warmer…