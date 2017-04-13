Melville commemorates Battle of Vimy Ridge centennial

By Darcy Gross -
Melville Legion sergeant-at-arms Trevor Bancarz, right, prepares to place a candle at the cenotaph in remembrance of Canada’s triumph at the Battle of Vimy Ridge 100 years ago.

A modest group was on hand at city hall on April 9 as members of the Royal Canadian Legion and the cadet movement paid tribute to the Battle of Vimy Ridge on its 100th anniversary. The Battle of Vimy Ridge, during the First World War, is Canada’s most celebrated military victory and symbolized of the birth of Canadian national pride and awareness. The ceremony featured a few speeches explaining the anniversary and a candle lighting service at the cenotaph in honour of those who fought for freedom. “I think it’s important for everyday Canadians to remember Vimy Ridge,” said Legion…

