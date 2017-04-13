Melville commemorates Battle of Vimy Ridge centennial

A modest group was on hand at city hall on April 9 as members of the Royal Canadian Legion and the cadet movement paid tribute to the Battle of Vimy Ridge on its 100th anniversary. The Battle of Vimy Ridge, during the First World War, is Canada’s most celebrated military victory and symbolized of the birth of Canadian national pride and awareness. The ceremony featured a few speeches explaining the anniversary and a candle lighting service at the cenotaph in honour of those who fought for freedom. “I think it’s important for everyday Canadians to remember Vimy Ridge,” said Legion…