Grenfell’s Neuls heating up at right time for T-Birds

In a hockey post-season where the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds have high hopes, Grenfell’s Donovan Neuls might be playing his best hockey. Neuls has come on strong in this year’s playoffs, counting four goals and seven assists in six games after scoring 14 goals and adding 27 assists for 41 points in his third year with the Thunderbirds. “It’s going really well right now. We’re sticking to the game plan and executing what (coach) Steve (Konowalchuk) has put in place for us,” explained Neuls. “We’re really clicking along well right now even with a few guys out and it’s good to…